Injured hit-and-run victim and family still searching for driver

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Monday Afternoon, Jennifer Stiernagle says she was riding her new E-bike south on 3rd Ave SE in Rochester. She then tried to cross 6th ST SE, when she says a black Ford F-150 ran through a stop sign, hitting her. She told police the driver fled the scene.

“I proceeded to slow down to make sure he was gonna stop, he did, I proceeded to go across, and as I started to go across, he just hit the gas,” Stiernagle said.

Stiernagle is now in a wheelchair with several injuries. Depending on test results, her right wrist might need surgery, and her doctors fear the injury may cause lifelong issues.

“I can’t do anything, I’m left-handed,” Stiernagle said. “I have to figure out how to do everything with my left hand and it’s not easy.”

Rochester police confirm they responded to an accident involving a bicycle at this intersection, adding that “an officer is still gathering information on this incident and follow up is expected.”

Stiernagle says an eyewitness took a photo of the pickup (seen in attached video) that struck her, but did not have any other details. If the driver is not found, Stiernagle will have to rely on her health insurance to cover medical expenses, but she and her family are hopeful that the perpetrator will come forward.

“I’m very fortunate to have my sister today,” said Melissa Trinidad, Stiernagle’s sister. “I just think it’s wrong, he doesn’t know if she’s dead or alive. Turn yourself in.”

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.