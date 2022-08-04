Injured hit-and-run victim and family still searching for driver

By Noah Caplan
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Monday Afternoon, Jennifer Stiernagle says she was riding her new E-bike south on 3rd Ave SE in Rochester. She then tried to cross 6th ST SE, when she says a black Ford F-150 ran through a stop sign, hitting her. She told police the driver fled the scene.

“I proceeded to slow down to make sure he was gonna stop, he did, I proceeded to go across, and as I started to go across, he just hit the gas,” Stiernagle said.

Stiernagle is now in a wheelchair with several injuries. Depending on test results, her right wrist might need surgery, and her doctors fear the injury may cause lifelong issues.

“I can’t do anything, I’m left-handed,” Stiernagle said. “I have to figure out how to do everything with my left hand and it’s not easy.”

Rochester police confirm they responded to an accident involving a bicycle at this intersection, adding that “an officer is still gathering information on this incident and follow up is expected.”

Stiernagle says an eyewitness took a photo of the pickup (seen in attached video) that struck her, but did not have any other details. If the driver is not found, Stiernagle will have to rely on her health insurance to cover medical expenses, but she and her family are hopeful that the perpetrator will come forward.

“I’m very fortunate to have my sister today,” said Melissa Trinidad, Stiernagle’s sister. “I just think it’s wrong, he doesn’t know if she’s dead or alive. Turn yourself in.”

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The medical examiner determined that Joshua Clayton Hippler, 27, died of multiple gunshot...
Rochester alleged ax robber identified, died of multiple gunshot wounds
Rochester
National research survey shows many businesses in Rochester are displeased
USPS
Reports of missing, delayed and irregular mail in Rochester continue
Goats in Rochester
Goats busy eating invasive vegetation in Rochester Park
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination

Latest News

Rochester Sample Ballot
Breaking down the ballot; Minnesota Primary is Tuesday
Injured hit-and-run victim and family still searching for driver
Airport officials announced April 19, 2022, that masks would be optional inside the airport.
RST gets $850,000 to recruit new air service
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (left) and Republican-challenger Dr. Scott Jensen (right) participated...
Sparks fly between Walz, Jensen at FarmFest debate