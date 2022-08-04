Gorgeous weather today; oppressive humidity will fuel thunderstorms this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ve once again reached weather perfection today! Cooler, drier air from Canada has made its way into the region on the heels of the cold front that triggered some thunderstorms in our area Wednesday, making for a bright and mild Thursday. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 70s and a light northeast breeze. The rich, oppressive humidity we experienced earlier this week has retreated to the south for today at least, allowing us to enjoy some gorgeous summer weather.We’ll have clear skies tonight with temperatures this evening in the low 70s and then overnight temperatures around 60 degrees.

We'll have sunny skies with light winds and seasonably mild temps. (KTTC)

We'll enjoy sunny skies throughout the day with high temps in the upper 70s. (KTTC)

Warmer, slightly more humid air will begin to blow into the area on Friday with a south breeze helping the cause behind the departing area of high pressure. We’ll have mostly sunny skies again tomorrow with high temperatures in the low 80s.

We'll have high temps in the 80s for most of the area on Friday. (KTTC)

Heavy humidity will return to the area for the weekend, drawn in ahead of a storm system that will be moving across the Plains. Expect sunshine for much of Saturday before a few scattered thunderstorms develop in the late afternoon and evening. A few of those storms may become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and hail possible as well as some locally heavy rainfall. Two or three inches of rainfall will be possible in some of the storms. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s with heat indices well into the 90s and a slight southerly breeze.

There will be a chance of isolated strong to severe thunderstorms on Saturday. (KTTC)

Scattered thunderstorms will linger in the area through Saturday and Sunday morning. There may be a lull from the widespread thunderstorms during the midday and early afternoon before activity picks up again late on Sunday just behind the cold front associated with our weekend storm system. With just occasional sunshine in the area between those showers, high temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Humidity will build for the early part of the weekend when dew points will be in the 70s. (KTTC)

High pressure will once again work its way in from Canada for a big part of next week, meaning a long stretch of dry, comfortable weather is in store. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s Monday with a slow warming trend for the remainder of the week that will carry us to the low 80s by the following weekend.

We'll have chances for thunderstoms over the weekend with high temps in the 70s and 80s all week. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.