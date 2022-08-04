Divers find buried treasure in Bahamas from ship that sank 366 years ago

A recent discovery by dive teams found coins, jewels and gemstones that previously belonged to...
A recent discovery by dive teams found coins, jewels and gemstones that previously belonged to knights who fared the sea.(The Bahamas Maritime Museum via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A buried treasure has been recovered after spending centuries underwater.

Explorers have found numerous artifacts from the Nuestra Señora de las Maravillas, which translates to “Our Lady of Wonders.”

The nearly 900-ton Spanish ship sunk in 1656 after it collided into one of the boats from its fleet and crashed into a coral reef near the Bahamas.

An artist rendering of the Nuestra Señora de las Maravillas, which sunk in 1656.
An artist rendering of the Nuestra Señora de las Maravillas, which sunk in 1656.(The Bahamas Maritime Museum via CNN Newsource)

The ship had been carrying a lot of cargo when it went under, and millions of items have been recovered for many years, from the 1650s to the 1990s.

But the most recent discovery by dive teams found coins, jewels and gemstones that previously belonged to knights who fared the sea.

These items will be displayed later this month at the new Bahamas Maritime Museum.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The medical examiner determined that Joshua Clayton Hippler, 27, died of multiple gunshot...
Rochester alleged ax robber identified, died of multiple gunshot wounds
Rochester
National research survey shows many businesses in Rochester are displeased
Goats in Rochester
Goats busy eating invasive vegetation in Rochester Park
SE Rochester
Injured hit-and-run victim and family still searching for driver
Amelia Dean at Monument Health with the dog she was walking in Custer State Park at the time of...
UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story

Latest News

One of a kind bird feeding business launches in Rochester
One of kind bird feeding business launches in Rochester
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
Breonna Taylor was shot to death by Louisville officers who had knocked down her door while...
Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid
The effect of wind on palm trees is seen in this file photo. Experts still expect an...
Forecasters trim hurricane season outlook a bit, still busy