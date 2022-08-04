Breaking down the ballot; Minnesota Primary is Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Aug. 9, is the Minnesota primary election.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“On one side of the ballot, you’ll see state and federal races. You’ll vote for one political party and all races in that column. And you’ll see races such as the representative district one. Governor/ Lieutenant governor, secretary of state, county attorney. On the back side of the ballot are the local races,” said Luke Turner, the Olmsted County Elections manager.

In Rochester, the following candidates are running for Mayor:

In Rochester, there are three school board seats that are up for election. In addition, people in Rochester could see a city council seat on the ballot depending on the ward residents live in.

Furthermore, Tuesday is a special election for the 1st Congressional District seat. This position is on the ballot following the death of the late Congressman Jim Hagedorn, who died in February.

The candidate that wins the CD1 position in the special election will serve until the end of the year. However, the CD1 position will be on the general election ballot in November, to choose the candidate that will serve at the beginning of 2023.

Here is the list of candidates for the special election:

Click here to find your polling place. People who are not registered to vote can register on election day.

