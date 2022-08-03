Warm sunshine today; A beautiful Thursday is in store

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The cold front that triggered scattered thunderstorms in the area early this morning has moved on to the east and in its wake, we’re enjoying a bright and tranquil Wednesday afternoon. Expect high temperatures in the seasonably warm mid-80s today with improving heat indices that will be much more comfortable than those numbers we experienced on Tuesday thanks to the drier air mass that is building in from the northern Plains. A comfortable northwest breeze will help draw in that dry air, reaching 20 miles per hour at times.

We'll have sunny skies with a moderate northwest breeze and gradually dropping humidity levels in the air. (KTTC)

The bulk of the rainfall this morning fell along Interstate 90. Rochester still has a very small deficit for the month and season and a two inch surplus for 2022 overall. (KTTC)

Strong high pressure from Canada will bring clear skies and quiet weather for the next couple of days. We’ll have clear skies tonight with low temperatures in the upper 50s just a hint of a north breeze.

Thursday may very well be the sunniest, most pleasant day of the week. We’ll enjoy abundant sunshine throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s in the area and humidity will not be a concern at all because of that crisp Canadian air in the region.

We'll enjoy a comfortable day Thursday with mild temps and low humidity levels in the air. (KTTC)

A slightly warmer air mass will begin to build into the region on Friday. We’ll have sunny skies throughout the day with a south breeze working to draw in just a little more humidity on the backside of the departing area of high pressure. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s on Friday afternoon.

The lone rain chance in the next week looks to occur between late Saturday and midday Sunday. (KTTC)

Saturday is looking bright and much more humid as once again, tropical humidity flows into the area on south winds ahead of an approaching cold front. There will be a chance of isolated thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening with more widespread showers and storms developing later in the night. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s with heat indices in the 90s.

Dew points will climb early in the weekend as very humid air once again builds northward into the area. (KTTC)

We’ll have scattered thunderstorms in the area on Sunday, especially in the morning, but a few isolated storms can’t be ruled out until late in the afternoon as the cold front moves away to the southeast. High temperatures will be in the low 80s Sunday.

We'll have high temps in the 80s most of the next week. There will be a chance of thunderstorms from Saturday evening through much of Sunday. (KTTC)

If we fall short of the rainfall totals we might be hoping for this week, we’ll be perhaps having to do a rain dance next week as high pressure looks to settle into the region, bringing sunny, quiet weather for several days. Expect dry weather through the upcoming week with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

We'll have high temps in the low to mid 80s for most of the next week or two. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.