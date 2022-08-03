Sisters Save Sisters; Rochester club promoting empowerment for girls

Sisters Save Sisters
Sisters Save Sisters(KTTC)
By KaMaria Braye
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – “Sisters Save Sisters is a group where a whole bunch of girls, young ladies, come together and they go through life together,” said Barbara Whitehorn, a member.

The group currently has eight members that encourage girls to look out for one another, stay focused in school, and learn skills to become successful throughout life.

“We come together and solve our problems and talk about them and help each other,” Said Daysha Walton, a member.

The club was founded in 2014, for girls who attend John Marshall High School.

“I want to be able to pass them to the next steps, I just give them skills to be in their toolbox. Be respectful. You know, be able to advocate for yourself. Wherever you go,” said Crystal Smith, the founder.

The girls consider Smith a mentor.

“I respect her,” said D’Shanda Allison. “She like pushes you and motivates you to move forward.”

Sisters Save Sisters attends community events, volunteers and learns skills from leaders within the community.

“I like working with kids that was like how I was. Because if I can change them and I know I’m changing myself. I feel better,” said Christie Wilkins, a Sisters Save Sisters adult member. “I feel like I’m doing something because I feel like I’m making a change for somebody else.”

Overall, the group is giving Rochester a glimpse of what sisterhood is all about.

“It’s just filed with people that don’t let you slack off. That don’t let you just sit there and do nothing and sit there and be miserable. We’re here to help you and push you to be the best person that you can be,” Whitehorn said.

Sisters Save Sisters is participating in the Rochester Back to School Parade.

The group is also looking for sponsors to support its mission. Click here to find out how to support it.

