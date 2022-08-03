Showers will give way to sunshine today; Another round of thunderstorms will be possible in the heart of the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Showers and thunderstorms are moving through the area today along a cold front that is pushing through the Upper Mississippi Valley, making for a muggy and unsettled start to our Wednesday. Heavy humidity in the air will fuel rain chances for the morning hours until the cold front edges its way into southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, allowing drier, less humid air to blow into the area. Under mostly sunny skies this afternoon, high temperatures will be in the seasonably warm mid-80s, but heat indices won’t be as much of an issue as they were on Tuesday thanks to the drier air mass building in from the northern Plains. A comfortable northwest breeze will help draw in that dry air, reaching 20 miles per hour at times. Strong high pressure from Canada will bring clear skies and quiet weather for the next couple of days. We’ll have clear skies tonight with low temperatures in the upper 50s just a hint of a north breeze.

After some morning showers, we'll have increasing sunshine with a break from the heavy humidity in the afternoon. (KTTC)

After a few morning showers, we'll have sunshine and less humidity in the area for the afternoon hours. (KTTC)

Thursday may very well be the sunniest, most pleasant day of the week. We’ll enjoy abundant sunshine throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s in the area and humidity will not be a concern at all because of that crisp Canadian air in the region.

Dew point temps will climb early in the weekend as humid air builds ahead of an approaching cold front. (KTTC)

A slightly warmer air mass will begin to build into the region on Friday. We’ll have sunny skies throughout the day with a south breeze working to draw in just a little more humidity on the backside of the departing area of high pressure. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s on Friday afternoon.

Saturday is looking bright and much more humid as once again, tropical humidity flows into the area on south winds ahead of an approaching cold front. There will be a chance of isolated thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening with more widespread showers and storms developing later in the night. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s with heat indices in the 90s. We’ll have scattered thunderstorms in the area on Sunday, especially in the morning, but a few isolated storms can’t be ruled out until late in the afternoon as the cold front moves away to the southeast. High temperatures will be in the low 80s Sunday.

We'll have morning showers today with scattered thunderstorms late Saturday and early Sunday. (KTTC)

After a sunny and mild Thursday, thunderstorm chances will return this weekend. High temps will be fairly seasonable all week. (KTTC)

If we fall short of the rainfall totals we might be hoping for this week, we’ll be perhaps having to do a rain dance next week as high pressure looks to settle into the region, bringing sunny, quiet weather for several days. Expect dry weather through the upcoming week with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

We'll have high temps in the 80s for the most part over the next several days. (KTTC)

