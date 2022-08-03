Freeborn County Fair in full swing

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Freeborn County Fair is in full swing in Albert Lea.

The fair started on Tuesday, with grandstand headliner Neal McCoy kicking off the night.

Wednesday brought livestock shows, pig races, a new butterfly encounter exhibit and a beer garden.

Lee Greenwood is headlining Wednesday night, with Ted Nugent on Thursday, 38 Special on Friday and the band, for King and Country on Saturday.

General admission to the shows is free with a purchase admission to the fair, reserved seating is extra.

4-H of Freeborn County is celebrating 100 years. Hay bails were made to look like birthday cakes and can be found all around the fairgrounds.

The fair runs through Sunday.

According fair officials, the fair welcomes around 90,000 visitors every year.

For more information on the fair, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.