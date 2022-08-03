FarmFest kicks off in Redwood County

MORGAN, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s FarmFest kicked off Tuesday morning, with the Farm Bill being one of the big topics of the day.

“You get to meet with all the other farmers that you’ve worked for, neighbors and everything. So it’s really cool to have the community come in, and we can talk and look at things together and just help,” said farmer Josiah Carpenter.

FarmFest welcomes more than 40,000 people. The 50 acres of land hosts around 500 vendors and exhibitors, giving farmers and community members of all ages an opportunity to connect, learn and grow.

”It’s just a great opportunity to learn new things and to just kind of get some feedback on what everybody thinks, how it goes and what they would do or how they would farm. So it’s a blast,” Carpenter added.

Every other year, the event also becomes a place for politicians to share their agriculture policies with voters.

Congressional candidates gathered for a forum on agriculture and rural issues Tuesday morning. One of the main focuses for farmers this year is the Farm Bill.

“Quite honestly, it helps even with the fluctuation in food prices, that’s where the safety net for the farmers comes in, as well as the conservation within that program to try and do what’s right for the land,” Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation President Dan Glessing said. “You take a lot of expenses when you’re trying something new.”

The current Farm Bill is called the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, and will expire in 2023. It has 12 titles, which include crop insurance, credit title, and nutrition programs that help low-income Americans afford food.

“The Farm Bill also includes things like food stamps, which is very important for people still try to deal with COVID. Whether you live in an urban area, the suburbs, and, especially, rural communities, the farm bill is your business. It’s a good idea to study it,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said.

FarmFest continues Wednesday in Morgan before wrapping up on Thursday.

One event happening on Wednesday is the Minnesota Governor Candidate Forum, with Gov. Tim Walz (DFL) and Republican-challenger Dr. Scott Jensen participating in an open, moderated panel discussion while discussing the issues facing rural Minnesota.

The Minnesota Governor Candidate Forum begins at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Wick Buildings Farmfest Center, and will be livestreamed online here.

Visit the FarmFest website for more information and to see a full list of scheduled events.

