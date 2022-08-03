Cascade Lake Beach temporarily closed due to elevated bacteria levels

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Parks & Recreation Department announced it has been testing the water at Cascade Lake and found the bacteria levels were elevated.

According to the City of Rochester, the Parks & Recreation department, in partnership with Olmsted County Public Health, take regular water samples for testing at the City beaches.

There is always bacteria present in natural bodies of water and the tracking is done to determine if numbers elevate above standard levels.

Parks & Recreation has voluntarily closed the beach until test results return to an acceptable level.

The specific bacteria that was showing elevation at Cascade Lake Beach was E. Coli.

Excessive rainfall, extreme heat in shallow bodies of water, which Cascade Lake is relatively shallow, and wildlife can all be common causes for bacteria levels to increase.

“We take seriously our role in ensuring our parks and recreation facilities are safe for our residents and visitors,” Parks & Recreation Director Paul Widman said. “As such, we have been taking the needed steps as the bacteria levels have been monitored. We will provide an updated communication to the community when levels return to a state where we can safely open the beach and lake.”

Testing levels at Foster Arend Beach are currently very low, and can be considered a great alternative for water activities while Cascade Lake Beach remains closed.

Community members and visitors can check the status of the beach and other aquatic opportunities, including the community pools here.

