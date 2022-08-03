Beautiful conditions Thursday; Humidity returns by the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Scattered showers and thunderstorms rolled through SE Minnesota and NE Iowa Wednesday morning.

Rainfall amounts (KTTC)

Areas south of I-90 missed out on the rainfall Wednesday morning. Officially at RST, Rochester received 0.28″ of rain. However, we did receive a report on the north side of the town of 0.80″.

Tomorrow's forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Thursday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast around 10-15 mph. This should keep dew points in the lower 60s.

Dew point scale (KTTC)

Dew points will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s by Friday and Saturday. So the comfortable conditions aren’t expected to last too long. Dew points will stay in the middle 60s through Monday.

Precip outlook (KTTC)

With the increase in humidity comes the chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday into Sunday. Isolated to scattered storms will be possible. Right now, the timing looks to be late Saturday into Sunday morning.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.