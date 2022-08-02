Skip to content
Watch LIVE
On Demand
News
Weather
Sports
FOX47
Big Backyard Contest
Submit Photos and Videos
Contact Us
Home
News
Minnesota
Iowa
Wisconsin
National
Politics
Crime
Education
Health
Kids With Courage
Does It Work?
Download the KTTC News App
Weather
What is a First Alert Day?
Get the KTTC Weather App
Interactive Radar
Closings
Project Tornado
Camera Network
Garden Gallery
Weather Academy
Traffic and Road Conditions
Sports
Par for the Course
Athlete of the Week
Sports Extra
Sports Scores
National
FOX47
Jefferson Awards
Youth Sports Report
Seeds for Tomorrow
Entertainment News
What's on FOX47
Fox 47 Cameras
Fox 47 Closings and Delays
FOX47 Live 9PM Newscasts and Replays
Community
Events Around Town
Contests
Gas Buddy
KTTC Fan Favorites 2022
Nonprofit Request Form
Submit Photos and Videos
Obituaries
Mr. Food
Watch
TV Listings
KTTC Livestream
KTTC Video Request Form
10.1 NBC
10.2 CW
10.3 Heroes and Icons
10.4 Court TV
10.5 Justice Network
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise with KTTC
Advertiser Services
Submit a News Tip
Sign Up for Email Alerts
KTTC Careers
Gray Television Careers
Nonprofit Request
KTTC Viewer Survey
Submit Photos and Videos
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Latest Newscasts
Youth Sports Report August 2022
By
FOX 47 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT
|
Updated: 2 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Rochester police officer shoots ax-wielding man
Red Wing boy returns home after seven week hospital stay
Reports of missing, delayed and irregular mail in Rochester continue
National research survey shows many businesses in Rochester are displeased
Rochester Parks and Recreation to hold controlled archery hunt
Latest News
Rochester Youth Lacrosse Association 10U Black Team
Youth Sports Report July 2022
Youth Sports Report July 2022
Youth Sports Report June 2022