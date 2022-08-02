Rochester Public Utilities plans for $2B investment in Minnesota’s electric grid

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota is moving to invest more than $2 billion in new transmission lines to expand the electric grid.

According to Minnesota Department of Commerce, transmission lines are the highways for our electric grid to deliver power to Minnesota homes and businesses.

This investment is part of $10 billion in new transmission lines planned for the Midwest under a coordinated effort by MISO (Mid-Continent Independent System Operator), which manages the regional electric grid for 15 Midwest and southern states, and Manitoba.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce and leaders from energy organizations gathered at Rochester Public Utilities Chester substation Tuesday to explain more about the future of Minnesota’s energy with this new investment.

