Rochester Public Utilities plans for $2B investment in Minnesota’s electric grid

Rochester Public Utilities conference
Rochester Public Utilities conference(KTTC)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota is moving to invest more than $2 billion in new transmission lines to expand the electric grid.

According to Minnesota Department of Commerce, transmission lines are the highways for our electric grid to deliver power to Minnesota homes and businesses.

This investment is part of $10 billion in new transmission lines planned for the Midwest under a coordinated effort by MISO (Mid-Continent Independent System Operator), which manages the regional electric grid for 15 Midwest and southern states, and Manitoba.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce and leaders from energy organizations gathered at Rochester Public Utilities Chester substation Tuesday to explain more about the future of Minnesota’s energy with this new investment.

You can watch the full news conference below:

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester police officer shoots ax-wielding man
5-year-old Vincent Koenig is now home in Red Wing after a seven week long hospital stay in...
Red Wing boy returns home after seven week hospital stay
USPS
Reports of missing, delayed and irregular mail in Rochester continue
Rochester
National research survey shows many businesses in Rochester are displeased
Controlled archery hunt
Rochester Parks and Recreation to hold controlled archery hunt

Latest News

KTTC News Now
Goats in Rochester
Goats busy eating invasive vegetation in Rochester Park
National Night Out
Local law enforcement, community to celebrate National Night Out Tuesday
Rochester
National research survey shows many businesses in Rochester are displeased