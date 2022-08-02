Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band preforms special concert in Peace Plaza

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A special concert happened at Peace Plaza Tuesday afternoon for Mayo employees, as a special way to say thank you from Mayo Clinic.

The Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band playing Amazing Grace along with several other Celtic tunes.

Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band preforming at Peace Plaza (KTTC)

Mayo Clinic invited the Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band to play in Peace Plaza as a musical tribute to the Mayo Clinic staff for their work throughout the pandemic.

“This is a big deal,” Pipe Major Mike Watson said. “We get to play in Peace Plaza and then this will be recorded for all the patients as well. So this is an honor for our band.”

The show drew quite the crowd of employees, patients and community members.

Mayo had originally asked the band to play back in February but because it was too cold to play outside the group opted for a summer show.

