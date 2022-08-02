Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band preforms special concert in Peace Plaza

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A special concert happened at Peace Plaza Tuesday afternoon for Mayo employees, as a special way to say thank you from Mayo Clinic.

The Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band playing Amazing Grace along with several other Celtic tunes.

Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band preforming at Peace Plaza
Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band preforming at Peace Plaza(KTTC)

Mayo Clinic invited the Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band to play in Peace Plaza as a musical tribute to the Mayo Clinic staff for their work throughout the pandemic.

“This is a big deal,” Pipe Major Mike Watson said. “We get to play in Peace Plaza and then this will be recorded for all the patients as well. So this is an honor for our band.”

The show drew quite the crowd of employees, patients and community members.

Mayo had originally asked the band to play back in February but because it was too cold to play outside the group opted for a summer show.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USPS
Reports of missing, delayed and irregular mail in Rochester continue
Rochester police officer shoots ax-wielding man
Rochester
National research survey shows many businesses in Rochester are displeased
5-year-old Vincent Koenig is now home in Red Wing after a seven week long hospital stay in...
Red Wing boy returns home after seven week hospital stay
Controlled archery hunt
Rochester Parks and Recreation to hold controlled archery hunt

Latest News

The medical examiner determined that Joshua Clayton Hippler, 27, died of multiple gunshot...
Rochester alleged ax robber identified, died of multiple gunshot wounds
Minnesota $2B power grid investment, Darian Leddy reports
400 backpacks still needed for United Way Drive
Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band plays special concert