Rochester alleged ax robber identified, died of multiple gunshot wounds

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Tuesday the identity of the man who died after being shot by police on July 30 in Rochester.

The medical examiner determined that Joshua Clayton Hippler, 27, died of multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso. Hippler was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Mary’s for treatment, where he died.

The BCA has identified the officer who discharged his weapon during the incident. He is on standard administrative leave. His name is Michael Bottcher. He fired his department handgun and has been with the department for one year.

BCA crime scene personnel recovered a knife and an ax at the scene from Hippler’s vehicle. The shooting was captured on body camera.

The Rochester Police Department asked the BCA to investigate the incident. Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings without recommendation to the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office for review.

