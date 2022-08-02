Reports of missing, delayed and irregular mail in Rochester continue

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Through rain and snow, USPS couriers take pride in keeping the mail moving. But in recent months, it’s not the weather that’s hindering mail delivery in Rochester.

“I haven’t gotten my mail in over a week,” Rochester resident Frank Nichols said.

Nichols and his neighborhood of about 100 in Weatherhill say mail delivery has been unreliable for months now.

“They tell us it’s due to COVID; the labor shortage. We especially respect the mailman. With their hard work and delivery of the mail through all the weather we have in Minnesota,” Nichols said. “But at the same time, it would be nice to have some communication or idea on when we will get the mail or at least get on some sort of predictable schedule.”

Nichols isn’t the only report KTTC has received. Dozens of folks in Rochester say they’re dealing with similar issues, including Lori Mickelson.

“This is the federal government. They are supposed to keep this going and flowing,” Mickelson said.

Like Nichols, Mickelson wants some communication.

“We got mail Monday. We got mail this week, it’s Thursday,” she said. “Haven’t seen anything since then. It makes it a little hard when you live and die by the mail.”

Mickelson said she is dealing with delivery issues at her place of business, Original Mechanics, but also at her home too.

“If we know it’s not going to be daily, but maybe mail is going to be delivered Mondays and Thursdays, if it’s a staffing issue,” Mickelson said. “Or recommendations, if you have a business we recommend you have a P.O. box. Let’s think of some solutions so that people aren’t frustrated or angry.”

USPS declined an interview, but tells KTTC, “local management is aware of delivery issues and taking steps to address the concerns. We appreciate the patience of our customers. We will continue flexing our available resources to match the workload and are proud of the efforts of postal employees as they define essential public service every day.”

A spokesperson with USPS added that customers can submit comments or concerns here.

Nichols has reached out to Sen. Tina Smith and Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Klobuchar’s office said it would be at least a month until he hears anything. He says there’s urgency to solve the issues.

“My medication is mail delivery,” Nichols said. “...It’s become a real inconvenience for us and our neighbors. A number of people still pay their bills by mail and they’re worried about timely paying of bills.”

“Some of our customers pay when they pick up equipment, but lots of times your invoicing and dealing with other businesses. And you don’t know for sure when you are going to get that next check,” Mickelson added.

In an attempt to attract more employees, USPS manned a hiring booth at the Olmsted County fair.

