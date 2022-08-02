Local law enforcement, community to celebrate National Night Out Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) are celebrating Night to Unite, also known as National Night Out on Tuesday.

The departments and community will join millions of people across the country in efforts to promote neighborhood unity and police-community partnerships in pursuit of safer communities.

Neighborhoods were encouraged to organize gatherings and register them at RochOlmstedUnite.com.

According to RPD and OCSO, law enforcement officers from both agencies will visit as many neighborhood celebrations as possible.

Other first responders, including Rochester Fire Department, will be visiting neighborhoods too.

“We’re committed to delivering the highest level of public safety to the City of Rochester, but that requires all of us to work together. Night to Unite is a perfect opportunity for neighborhoods and law enforcement to come together, have some fun and support a common goal,” RPD Chief Jim Franklin said in a news release.

“We are very excited to fully swing into Night to Unite this year. The premise is to give neighbors and communities the chance get to know each other, increase awareness of crime, drug and violence prevention in their community and strengthen the relationship with their law enforcement,” Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said in a news release.

Night to Unite is traditionally held the first Tuesday in August.

