Local law enforcement, community to celebrate National Night Out Tuesday

National Night Out
National Night Out(KTTC)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) are celebrating Night to Unite, also known as National Night Out on Tuesday.

The departments and community will join millions of people across the country in efforts to promote neighborhood unity and police-community partnerships in pursuit of safer communities.

Neighborhoods were encouraged to organize gatherings and register them at RochOlmstedUnite.com.

According to RPD and OCSO, law enforcement officers from both agencies will visit as many neighborhood celebrations as possible.

Other first responders, including Rochester Fire Department, will be visiting neighborhoods too.

“We’re committed to delivering the highest level of public safety to the City of Rochester, but that requires all of us to work together. Night to Unite is a perfect opportunity for neighborhoods and law enforcement to come together, have some fun and support a common goal,” RPD Chief Jim Franklin said in a news release.

“We are very excited to fully swing into Night to Unite this year. The premise is to give neighbors and communities the chance get to know each other, increase awareness of crime, drug and violence prevention in their community and strengthen the relationship with their law enforcement,” Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said in a news release.

Night to Unite is traditionally held the first Tuesday in August.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester police officer shoots ax-wielding man
5-year-old Vincent Koenig is now home in Red Wing after a seven week long hospital stay in...
Red Wing boy returns home after seven week hospital stay
USPS
Reports of missing, delayed and irregular mail in Rochester continue
Jacob Friedrichs
Police arrest wanted man in Blue Earth County
Controlled archery hunt
Rochester Parks and Recreation to hold controlled archery hunt

Latest News

Rochester
National research survey shows many businesses in Rochester are displeased
National research survey shows many businesses in Rochester are displeased
First Responders at the Honkers game
First responders promote traffic safety at Honkers game
USPS
Reports of missing, delayed and irregular mail in Rochester continue