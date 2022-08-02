Hot, muggy, and windy this week

Heat Advisory for northwestern counties until 8PM tonight
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 PM tonight for Goodhue, Waseca, Steele, and Freeborn counties. Heat index values up to 105 degrees are possible through this afternoon and evening.

Current Alerts
Current Alerts(KTTC)

Here’s a look at some of the temperatures and heat index values recorded today in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Mason City, Owatonna, Austin, and Albert Lea reached into the triple digits with their heat index values today. Plainview saw heat index values in the upper 90s. Rochester has recorded heat index values in the low 90s today.

Heat Indices Today
Heat Indices Today(KTTC)

Along with the warm temperatures and high heat index values, it is gusty out there. Wind gusts above 30 miles per hour have been recorded in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa today. Gusty and warm conditions will continue throughout this week.

Wind Gusts Today
Wind Gusts Today(KTTC)

Tonight, low temperatures will be in the 70s. Mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions are expected tonight. Winds will be from the southwest between 15 and 25 miles per hour. Rochester will potentially tie a record warm low-temperature tonight. The current record is a low of 74 degrees which was set back in 1989.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Isolated showers and storms tomorrow morning will push off to the east by the lunch hour. Gusty again tomorrow with winds from the northwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour, gusting to 22 miles per hour at times. High temperatures tomorrow are in the mid to upper-80s with a few 90s throughout the area.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Looking at what to expect the rest of this week and into next week, temperatures in the upper 70s and low to mid-80s. Isolated storm chances again on Saturday and Sunday, but looking to be dry the rest of the week.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester police officer shoots ax-wielding man
USPS
Reports of missing, delayed and irregular mail in Rochester continue
5-year-old Vincent Koenig is now home in Red Wing after a seven week long hospital stay in...
Red Wing boy returns home after seven week hospital stay
Rochester
National research survey shows many businesses in Rochester are displeased
Controlled archery hunt
Rochester Parks and Recreation to hold controlled archery hunt

Latest News

The full forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Breezy, hot, and humid today; plenty of warmth in the coming days
The full forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Ted's Tuesday Morning Weather
High temps and heat index values
Hot and humid conditions ahead this week
Sarah's 6pm Monday Forecast 8/1/22
Sarah's 6pm Monday Forecast 8/1/22