Hot, muggy, and windy this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 PM tonight for Goodhue, Waseca, Steele, and Freeborn counties. Heat index values up to 105 degrees are possible through this afternoon and evening.

Current Alerts (KTTC)

Here’s a look at some of the temperatures and heat index values recorded today in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Mason City, Owatonna, Austin, and Albert Lea reached into the triple digits with their heat index values today. Plainview saw heat index values in the upper 90s. Rochester has recorded heat index values in the low 90s today.

Heat Indices Today (KTTC)

Along with the warm temperatures and high heat index values, it is gusty out there. Wind gusts above 30 miles per hour have been recorded in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa today. Gusty and warm conditions will continue throughout this week.

Wind Gusts Today (KTTC)

Tonight, low temperatures will be in the 70s. Mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions are expected tonight. Winds will be from the southwest between 15 and 25 miles per hour. Rochester will potentially tie a record warm low-temperature tonight. The current record is a low of 74 degrees which was set back in 1989.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Isolated showers and storms tomorrow morning will push off to the east by the lunch hour. Gusty again tomorrow with winds from the northwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour, gusting to 22 miles per hour at times. High temperatures tomorrow are in the mid to upper-80s with a few 90s throughout the area.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Looking at what to expect the rest of this week and into next week, temperatures in the upper 70s and low to mid-80s. Isolated storm chances again on Saturday and Sunday, but looking to be dry the rest of the week.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

