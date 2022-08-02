Hot and humid conditions ahead this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A quiet evening is in store for the region tonight with mild temperatures in the low 60s. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 3-8 mph with mainly clear skies.

High temps and heat index values (KTTC)

Temperatures crank up for the midweek as afternoon highs climb into the upper 80s to low 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Dew points will be in the 60s and 70s creating heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Widespread sunshine is on tap for Tuesday with partly sunny skies Wednesday. Isolated showers and storms are possible Wednesday morning before 10 am.

A brief break in the heat moves in for Thursday with seasonal highs in the low 80s and comfortable dew points in the 50s. However, that break doesn’t last long as temperatures once again climb into the mid and upper 80s on Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures look to return to become more seasonal in the low 80s by the second half of the weekend.

Additional rain chances are possible over the weekend with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

7-Day (KTTC)

