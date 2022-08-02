Gov. Reynolds releases new broadband map of Iowa; requests public input

Locations with slower broadband speeds (under 100 mbps upload/20 mbps download) may be eligible...
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the Department of Management Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) announced a new statewide broadband map that reports the conditions of broadband availability.

The new map provides more detail and identifies the broadband service available as reported by broadband providers.

Locations with slower broadband speeds (under 100 mbps upload/20 mbps download) may be eligible for future grant funding opportunities issued by the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Program.

“We are making important progress to connect all Iowans to high-speed broadband, but many communities remain unserved,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Today, I’m asking all Iowans to visit the broadband map and let us know if the broadband service reported at their location is inaccurate. This feedback will help us to direct resources to areas with the greatest need for broadband investment in the future.”

You can see the map here.

Providers, communities, and members of the public have 30 days to submit information to the OCIO where they believe the map incorrectly reports broadband service data.

Instructions for challenging the map are available here. Challengers may also e-mail ociogrants@iowa.gov for assistance and questions.

