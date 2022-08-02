First responders promote traffic safety at Honkers game

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Monday, fans attending the Honkers game were greeted by first responders.

“Engaging in the community and giving them an opportunity to come out and see us and handing out trinkets to the kids and just enjoying the night,” said James Marsolek, Rochester Police Department.

“I have a badge, and I have a sticker,” said one child, who enjoyed receiving the freebies.

Olmsted County Sheriff, Kevin Torgerson, said the event was to promote the “Towards Zero Death” initiative.

“This is just our night. We’ve joined with the Honkers for many years to have a good fun night and spread the word about safety and driving your cars,” he said. “It’s about traffic safety number one. The idea, of Toward Zero Deaths, is that we’d love to get the state of Minnesota down to no traffic deaths in our state. We’ve been up the last few years which is very unfortunate.”

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, from 2019 to 2020 traffic deaths increased by 8 percent.

Torgerson says he hopes Monday’s event helps lower the traffic issues.

“This is an effort we do all year long, to get people to wear their seatbelts, slow down, put their phones down, drive safe, drive sober,” Torgerson said.

On Tuesday, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Rochester Police Department are participating in Night to Unite, which was previously called National Night Out.

They’ll visit neighborhoods around Rochester to continue their efforts for safety and positive relationships between the community and law enforcement.

