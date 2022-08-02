Daunte Wright’s passenger sues Minneapolis suburb, officer

Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - The woman who was in Daunte Wright’s vehicle when he was fatally shot by police in a Minneapolis suburb last year is suing the city and the former officer who killed him.

The lawsuit says 21-year-old Alayna Albrecht-Payton of St. Paul was physically and mentally injured when Wright’s vehicle crashed after Kim Potter shot him on April 11, 2021.

Potter has said she mistook her firearm for her Taser when she fired at the 20-year-old Black man during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center.

Potter, who is white, was convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter in his death and sentenced to two years in prison.

