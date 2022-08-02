Breezy, hot, and humid today; plenty of warmth in the coming days

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A very warm and humid air mass is poised to blow into the area today as a warm front pushes into the Upper Mississippi Valley from the west. Expect abundant sunshine throughout the day with temperatures climbing quickly into the upper 80s and low 90s while heat indices reach the mid-90s during the afternoon. A south breeze will help stir the air a bit, occasionally reaching 25 to 30 miles per hour this afternoon and through much of tonight.

Heat indices will be in the 90s for much of today. (KTTC)

We'll have sunny skies with gusty winds and high temps in the 80s today. (KTTC)

The storm system associated with that warm front will move toward the Great Lakes tonight, potentially sparking a couple of isolated thunderstorms in the late evening. Strong wind gusts will be possible in those storms should they develop locally, but by far the better chance for storms in that time frame will be north of our area. Our rain chances will really pick up well after midnight with the arrival of a cold front in the area. Expect scattered thunderstorms in the area after 4:00 AM with low temperatures in the low 70s.

Areas north and west of Rochester will be in a Heat Advisory this afternoon. (KTTC)

We’ll have scattered thunderstorms in the area Wednesday morning with clearing skies behind the cold front in the afternoon. Humidity levels will drop off late in the day behind the front, but temperatures will still be on the warm side, even for early August. Expect afternoon readings in the mid to upper 80s tomorrow afternoon with a gusty northwest breeze.

Damaging wind gusts will be possible in a few isolated storms, that may develop just after sunset this evening. (KTTC)

High pressure will move in for Thursday, bringing some sunny and very tranquil weather. Expect high temperatures around 80 degrees with a light northeast breeze.

We'll have scattered thunderstorms Wednesday morning wti hanother chances late Saturday into early Sunday. (KTTC)

After a sunny and slightly warmer day Friday, heavier humidity will once again build into the area on Saturday ahead of a cold front. That extra moisture will prime the atmosphere for widespread thunderstorm chances. Expect thunderstorms late in the day with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Those thunderstorm chances will continue through the night and into early Sunday. High temperatures Sunday will be in the low 80s.

High temps will be in the 80s all week. (KTTC)

