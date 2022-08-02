Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again, has cough

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden remains positive for COVID-19, the White House said Tuesday.

His physician, Kevin O’Connor, said the president continues to feel well, though dealing with a “loose cough.”

Biden’s lungs are clear, and his oxygen saturation is normal, O’Connor said.

The president continued his strict isolation on Saturday after he started testing positive for COVID-19 again, though he’s continuing to work from the official residence.

