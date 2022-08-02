Bennett Berge Set to Compete at U20 World Championships

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Bennett Berge doesn’t spend much time away from the mat.

“Right when schools over I got out here and started training. Right after world team titles it was another two weeks off the mat,” Bennett Berge said.

That two weeks enough time for him to refocus.

“Reset then got focused again to go get ready and win a world title,” Berge said.

Berge capped his high school career with a fifth state title and now is beginning his college and international career with a trip to the U20 World Championships in Bulgaria.

“I’ve never been out of the country for wrestling or vacation,” Berge said.

“I got my passport probably three months ago knowing I was going to be competing at the world trials.”

Those trials back in June where he earned his spot on the USA team with a title at 86 kilogram.

“Right off the mat it wasn’t like a rush of emotions it was just kind of felt the same and now its like oh lets go do this,” Berge said.

Now Berge is training for worlds, he even got to go to the Olympic Training Center. A trip that inspired him not just for the upcoming tournament, but his future at South Dakota State.

“I plan redshirting so I’ll still have quite a while before competing at the national tournament, but it definitely motivates you when you see a two or three time national champion wrestling in the room with you.”

While he says the college scene is more important to him than international, Berge is excited to don the red, white and blue.

“When Team USA is sending you a package of gear with Team USA on a singlet, you’re name on the back I mean to be out there representing the country that’s an amazing feeling. I think anybody in the United States would want that feeling and I’m one of 10 kids at my age to do that so it’s awesome,” Berge said.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.