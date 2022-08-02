400 backpacks still needed for United Way drive

backpacks
backpacks(KTTC)
By Sarah Gannon
Published: Aug. 2, 2022
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Back-to-school time is fast approaching and the United Way of Olmsted County is working hard to make sure every child has the necessary school supplies to have a successful year.

With less than two weeks until the United Way’s Running Start for School drive ends, the organization is asking the community to help it reach its goal of more than 2,000 backpacks.

As of Tuesday, 84 percent of the goal has been met but more than 400 backpacks are still needed to make sure students in Olmsted County have a successful school year.

The United Way of Olmsted County has been putting on the Running Start for School drive for several years and is asking the community to help it reach its goal of 2,535 backpacks this year.

Each backpack comes with a set of new school supplies and costs less than $16.

United Way of Olmsted County Impact Program Assistant Vangie Castro says the greatest need is elementary school backpacks right now.

“You would spend up to $75 to $100 on a new backpack and school supplies,” Castro said. “And if families are struggling to make rent or to pay for gas or food, this program really allows some families some financial relief.”

The Running Start for School drive ends August 12th.

You can contact your school about how to get a backpack if you have a child in need of a backpack and supplies.

You can donate here.

