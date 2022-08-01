Pine Island businesses celebrate summer concert series

Pine Island
Pine Island(KTTC)
By Noah Caplan
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT
PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – Pine Island’s summer concert series wraps up on Sunday, August 7. The series started on June 12, and has run every Sunday since. Throughout the concert series, there have been two venue locations: the Main Street Band Shell and the city’s old Cheese Factory.

“A lot of people just come out here and just have fun, and of course, it gains major traction here, because we have the trails here and a lot of people want to ride bikes and stuff like that,” said Borrow a Bike Manager Braden Dvorak.

Dvorak helps run the city-funded Borrow a Bike center, and says the concerts have attracted more people.

“Lots more people come here on Sunday evenings when there’s concerts and stuff and it’s really good for our business,” said Abby Hewitt, daughter of the Tribute Soda Fountain owners.

The Hewitt’s business is across the street from the Band Shell, and they say the concerts have helped their business a lot.

“It’s good to see a all of the different people to come in and try our ice cream, and it’s left a very positive impact,” Hewitt said.

