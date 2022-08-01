Olmsted County Fair wraps up, president says turnout exceeded expectations

President says year was a success
President says year was a success(KTTC)
By Noah Caplan
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County fair concluded Sunday evening. According to Scott Schneider, President of the Olmsted County Fair, turnout exceeded pre COVID-19 pandemic levels.

“We haven’t gotten our numbers finalized yet, but I’m sure it will be our record year,” Schneider said. “I’m sure it’s higher than we’ve ever had, just based on our parking numbers, our grandstand events on the weekend, and every vendor I’ve talked to say it’s the best year they’ve had.”

Schneider also says the new safety measures and partnerships in place helped handle some problems that caused disruptions to last year’s fair.

“It went even better than we expected and we could hope for,” Schneider said. “I mean, the combination and the teamwork of the deputy sheriff’s department, the Rochester police department, and the CERT program team, they worked great together and they supported each other, and I think they even got a whole new respect for each other.”

