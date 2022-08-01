A mild Monday; heat, humidity with thunderstorms in the midweek

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mild, slightly less humid air is blowing into the region today on the heels of the cold front that triggered thunderstorms in the area Sunday night. We’ll have abundant sunshine for most of the day, especially in the afternoon with a comfortable northwest breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour at times as it draws in that drier, less humid air. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s which is typical for the beginning of August.

After a mostly clear night, a few clouds and spotty rain showers will develop in the pre-dawn hours Tuesday as a warm front pushes through the region. Overnight low temperatures will be in the low 60s.

We'll have spotty showers early Tuesday with thunderstorms Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Another round of storms will be possible Saturday night. (KTTC)

Abundant sunshine and a gusty south breeze Tuesday will work to draw in heat and humidity for the area. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 80s with heat indices in the low 90s. A few thunderstorms will develop late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning as the cold front with a storm system to our north passes through the Mississippi Valley. A few of those early morning storms may become strong to severe with large hail and damaging wind gusts possible. Our area is at level one of five in the Storm Prediction Center’s outlook. Sunshine later in the day will help temperatures reach the upper 80s on Wednesday with heat indices in the 90s.

High pressure will settle into the region for Thursday and Friday, bringing sunny, tranquil weather and high temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s.

There will be a chance of thunderstorms late Saturday evening through Sunday morning as a cold front pushes through the region. High temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 80s with mid-80s for high temperatures on Sunday.

We'll have high temps in the 80s for most of the week. The best chances for thunderstorms will be early Wednesday morning and late Saturday night. (KTTC)

July of 2022 was a very typical mid-summer month with temps and rainfall very close to the seasonal standards. (KTTC)

