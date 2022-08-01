Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch kicks off camp for military families Monday

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch in Stewartville starts its camp for military families Monday.

The camp is called “Operation Welcome Home.”

According to Ironwood Springs, the camp is a way to say “thank you” to military veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.

Camp leaders said they hope families will be able to find hope, inspiration and encouragement while they enjoy time with their families.

“Since 2008, we served over 1500 families. Each year gives us the opportunity to serve those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom and for keeping us ‘One Nation under God,’ Ironwood Executive Director Tracy Bashore said in a news release. “Ironwood is committed in providing memorable experiences to honor those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, and to recognize their commitment, bravery, and sacrifices to protect the ideals and freedoms we cherish as Americans. They deserve the support of a grateful nation and our community.”

It starts Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. and goes through Aug. 4 at 11 a.m.

The camp will feature horseback riding, zip lining, water activities, mini golf and arts and crafts.

According to the the ranch’s website, due to high demand, new families will be prioritized over returning families. Advance registration is required.

The camp is made possible due to donations.

Ironwood sits on 120 acres. It also serves people with physical and cognitive disabilities.

