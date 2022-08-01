Flight passenger fined nearly $1,900 after McMuffins found in luggage

A passenger was fined $1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins and a croissant were found in their...
A passenger was fined $1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins and a croissant were found in their luggage.(DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, FISHERIES AND FORESTRY - AUSTRALIA)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A hungry traveler may have just paid for the most expensive McDonald’s breakfast ever.

The passenger traveling from Indonesia to Australia is being fined $1,874 for leaving two undeclared egg and beef sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant in their luggage.

A biosecurity dog sniffed out the sandwiches, which were then sent to be tested for foot and mouth disease.

Before this incident, Australian authorities introduced new biosecurity rules after a foot and mouth disease outbreak in Indonesia spread to Bali.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old Vincent Koenig is now home in Red Wing after a seven week long hospital stay in...
Red Wing boy returns home after seven week hospital stay
Rochester police officer shoots ax-wielding man
1 killed, 4 injured in stabbing attack on the Apple River.
UPDATE: Teen dead, 4 others hurt in St. Croix County stabbings
Mega Millions Sign at Jeff's Little Store
Rochester residents purchase Mega Millions lottery tickets; jackpot is $1.28 billion
Aircrafts
Annual Air Power History Tour touches down in Rochester

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Democratic National Committee in Washington, D.C.,...
Harris cites climate ‘crisis,’ pushes $1B for floods, storms
Alex Jones arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, July 26, 2022,...
Psychiatrist says Sandy Hook parents fear for their lives
FILE - As seen on a computer screen from a DVD prepared by Al-Sahab production, al-Qaida's...
AP source: US operation killed al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 6 games; NFL weighs appeal
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks before Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine,...
White House decries China rhetoric over Pelosi Taiwan visit