Chuck Sibley celebrates 50 years at KTTC

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our Chief Photographer Chuck Sibley reached an impressive milestone on Monday.

August 1, 2022 marks 50 years since Chuck joined the station as a part time Studio Camera Operator.

During his five decades with KTTC, Chuck has made his mark on many stories and many people.

We wanted to share some messages from just a small number of those people that have gotten the opportunity to work with Chuck over the years.

We celebrate you, Chuck, for 50 years at KTTC and your help building KTTC into what it is today.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.