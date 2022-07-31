Red Wing boy returns home after seven week hospital stay

By Beret Leone
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A brave 5-year-old is finally home in Red Wing this weekend after nearly drowning on the Mississippi River earlier this summer.

Vincent Koenig was with his family on the Mississippi River when their boat was hit by a barge. Vincent was wearing a life jacket, but he was underwater between 10 to 12 minutees before his dad was able to spot him and pull him to shore.

According to Vincent’s CaringBridge site, CPR was performed on him for 30 to 40 minutes. Miraculously, he did not suffer any long term brain injuries. After seven weeks in the hospital at Mayo Clinic, Vincent is now walking and talking.

“Excited and thankful,” Vincent’s mom, Rachel, said. “It’s been quite the journey, with mostly ups. Vincent has been working so hard and we are so proud of him.”

Friday, Vincent finally was able to go home. As he left the hospital, Vincent’s care team lined the halls to cheer him on and wish him well. The Koenig family rode home in style with a limo. The Red Wing community hosted a huge welcome home event at the high school Friday night, too.

