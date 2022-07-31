First Alert Day: Strong to severe storms possible this evening

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a beautiful start to the weekend, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa this evening. A few storms could become strong to severe with damaging wind being the main hazard. Heavy rainfall and some hail are also possible and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The current timing for strong to severe storms to impact our area is from 6 pm until 11 pm with storms reaching the Rochester area between 8-9 pm.

First Alert Day: What to know
First Alert Day: What to know(KTTC)

Storms are expected to exit our area after 11 pm with partly cloudy skies remaining. Overnight temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s with northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Storm threats this evening
Storm threats this evening(KTTC)

Quiet and seasonal conditions kick off the start of the new week and the month of August. A mix of sun and clouds is expected throughout the day with highs in the low 80s. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Temperatures quickly heat up for the mid-week, reaching the upper 80s by Tuesday and the low 90s on Wednesday. Partly sunny skies are expected on both days with winds. Early Wednesday morning could see a chance for isolated showers and storms.

Conditions cool slightly for the late week with abundant sunshine. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-80s Thursday and Friday.

Another round of near 90-degree temperatures is possible Saturday with the humidity and sunshine lasting into the second half of the weekend.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester police officer shoots ax-wielding man
Mega Millions Sign at Jeff's Little Store
Rochester residents purchase Mega Millions lottery tickets; jackpot is $1.28 billion
5-year-old Vincent Koenig is now home in Red Wing after a seven week long hospital stay in...
Red Wing boy returns home after seven week hospital stay
Police lights
UPDATE: Teen dead, 4 others hurt in St. Croix County stabbings
Aircrafts
Annual Air Power History Tour touches down in Rochester

Latest News

Sarah's 5pm Sunday Forecast 7/31/22
Sarah's 5pm Sunday Forecast 7/31/22
KTTC Wx at 10pm
KTTC Wx at 10pm
July Summary
Isolated showers tomorrow evening; Warm start to August
Sarah's 6pm Friday Forecast 7/29/22
Sarah's 6pm Friday Forecast 7/29/22