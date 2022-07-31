First Alert Day: Strong to severe storms possible this evening

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a beautiful start to the weekend, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa this evening. A few storms could become strong to severe with damaging wind being the main hazard. Heavy rainfall and some hail are also possible and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The current timing for strong to severe storms to impact our area is from 6 pm until 11 pm with storms reaching the Rochester area between 8-9 pm.

First Alert Day: What to know (KTTC)

Storms are expected to exit our area after 11 pm with partly cloudy skies remaining. Overnight temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s with northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Storm threats this evening (KTTC)

Quiet and seasonal conditions kick off the start of the new week and the month of August. A mix of sun and clouds is expected throughout the day with highs in the low 80s. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Temperatures quickly heat up for the mid-week, reaching the upper 80s by Tuesday and the low 90s on Wednesday. Partly sunny skies are expected on both days with winds. Early Wednesday morning could see a chance for isolated showers and storms.

Conditions cool slightly for the late week with abundant sunshine. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-80s Thursday and Friday.

Another round of near 90-degree temperatures is possible Saturday with the humidity and sunshine lasting into the second half of the weekend.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.