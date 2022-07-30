Second annual Alex Schmidt Memorial Foundation golf tournament

Saturday was the second annual Alex Schmidt Memorial Foundation golf tournament at Willow Creek golf course.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Alex’s family started the tournament after Alex passed away from Glioblastoma in March 2021. Alex went to high school at John Marshall and went on to play lacrosse at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

Nearly 100 golfers signed up for the tournament as well as participated in the silent auction and bake sale.

All of the money raised is going toward the the family’s foundation the Alex Schmidt Memorial Foundation. Alex’s family gives out scholarships, helps out families undergoing cancer treatments and youth sports.

“We just hope this is a day to celebrate Alex and who he was and who he didn’t get a chance to be. We’re just out here to celebrate him. We’re honored by all the people that are here. It just tells us what he meant to people,” Alex’s mom Natalie Schmidt said.

The family says last year’s tournament raised around $10,000 for the foundation.

