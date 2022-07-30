Rochester residents purchase Mega Millions lottery tickets; jackpot is $1.28 billion

By KaMaria Braye
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The cashier at Jeff’s Little Store in Southeast Rochester said people had been coming in non-stop to purchase a Mega Millions ticket.

“Hopefully, it pays out for me, said Ladonna Lewis.

Lewis said she purchased five tickets.

“Why not? It’s a game of chance. You never know,” she said.

Some lottery buyers thought about what they would do with a billion dollars.

“I don’t know it’s mind-boggling really. Quit work,” a man said.

Another man said he would give the money to help others.

The Mega Millions jackpot sits at $1.28 billion dollars.

According to CNBC, this is the third time that Mega Millions has reached the billion-dollar threshold.

According to Minnesota Lottery, in April, a Mega Millions was won for more than $66 million dollars.

Minnesota Lottery also states winnings that are more than $10,000 are private information.

So, if a Minnesotan wins the billion-dollar jackpot they can remain anonymous.

Here are the winning number from Friday’s Mega Millions drawing:

13, 36, 45, 57, 67, 14

