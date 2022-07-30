Olmsted Waste-to-Energy Facility celebrates 35 years

The Olmsted Waste-to-Energy Facility in Rochester is celebrating its 35th anniversary Saturday with an open house.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Did you know some of the trash you wheel out to your curb every week is being made into energy?

The Olmsted Waste-to-Energy Facility in Rochester is celebrating its 35th anniversary Saturday with an open house. The trash produces in Olmsted and Dodge County is sent there.

The facility takes in around 300 tons of garbage a day, but has the capacity for 400 tons. That garbage is then heated up and turned into steam to heat and cool buildings and electricity.

Right now, the energy goes out to the Olmsted County District Energy System which divides the energy among 30 buildings in the county.

“For a lot of folks, once garbage is picked up off the curb, it’s out of sight, out of mind. It just goes away in a lot of people’s minds. Seeing the actual pile of garbage at this facility makes it real,” Olmsted County environmental resources communications specialist Anthony Wittmer said.

The Waste-to-Energy Facility open in 1987 and has taken in more than two and a half million tons of garbage since then. The energy it creates has the potential to power 9,500 homes.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester police officer shoots ax-wielding man
Mega Millions Sign at Jeff's Little Store
Rochester residents purchase Mega Millions lottery tickets; jackpot is $1.28 billion
police lights
39-year-old man killed in Wabasha County motorcycle crash
Aircrafts
Annual Air Power History Tour touches down in Rochester
An Iowa State Patrol Trooper saved the life of a RAGBRAI rider on Thursday using an automated...
Iowa State Patrol Trooper uses AED to save RAGBRAI cyclist

Latest News

President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19 in ‘rebound’ case, returns to isolation
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
Memorial golf tournament
Second annual Alex Schmidt Memorial Foundation golf tournament
Alex Schmidt Memorial Foundation golf tournament