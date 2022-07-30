Kids’ perspective on the Olmsted County Fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Fair has brought thousands to Rochester.

On Friday, the Great Frontier Bull Riding Company was the attraction at the Grandstand.

39 bulls were the stars of the show.

The fair’s rides, food, animals, and entertainment attract many people.

Other children shared their favorite parts of the fair.

“It has so many fun rides and good food,” one kid said.

“Me like going on the rides,” another said.

“My favorite thing is the prizes,” said one child.

As far as favorite fair food, children love cotton candy, corn dogs, tacos, and cheese curds.

The last day of the Olmsted County Fair is Sunday.

