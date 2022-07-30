Isolated showers tomorrow evening; Warm start to August

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Looking back at July, Rochester had 4.93 inches of rain. The wettest day was last Saturday when 3.09 inches of rain were reported. July’s rainfall was an inch more than normal for July. The average high in July was 81.0 degrees, this was 0.6 degrees warmer than normal for July. The warmest temperature recorded in July was on July 5 with a high temperature of 89 degrees. The average low in July was 61.6 degrees, this was 0.8 degrees warmer than normal for July. The coldest temperature recorded in July was 53 degrees which occurred on both July 25th and 29th.

July Summary (KTTC)

Tonight, expect a low of 63 degrees with mainly clear skies. It’ll be a comfortable night outside. Winds from the south will be between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Tomorrow, temperatures will be in the 80s throughout the region. Rochester’s high for tomorrow is 82 degrees. Isolated showers in the evening are expected. Breezy conditions are expected Sunday with winds from the south between 10 and 20 miles per hour gusting up to 25 miles per hour at times.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Next week’s temperatures will be a lot warmer than the temperatures we saw this week. Temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s this week with humid conditions due to dew point temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Temperature Outlook (KTTC)

Aside from Sunday evening, next week is looking to be pretty dry. Stray showers are possible Wednesday, but the rest of the week will be dry with the warmer temperatures heading into August.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.