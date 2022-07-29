Whitewater River Fest returns to Elba
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ELBA, Minn. (KTTC) – Whitewater River Fest is returning to Elba for it’s 4th annual celebration.
It is Saturday, July 30, with activities for the whole family happening all day.
Activities include a softball tournament, volleyball tournament, tractor show, bean bag tournament, hammerschlagen, live music, kids activities, and more.
The full Whitewater River Fest schedule can be seen below:
