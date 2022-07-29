Whitewater River Fest returns to Elba

Whitewater River Fest 2021
Whitewater River Fest 2021(Whitewater River Fest Facebook)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELBA, Minn. (KTTC) – Whitewater River Fest is returning to Elba for it’s 4th annual celebration.

It is Saturday, July 30, with activities for the whole family happening all day.

Activities include a softball tournament, volleyball tournament, tractor show, bean bag tournament, hammerschlagen, live music, kids activities, and more.

The full Whitewater River Fest schedule can be seen below:

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
39-year-old man killed in Wabasha County motorcycle crash
Fake Gold Chain
Rochester jewelry business warns of street scammers
Officials say Michelle Karch, 40, has been charged with the death of two dogs at her home.
Woman facing animal torture charges after dogs found dead in her garage, authorities say
A 52-year-old Rochester man suffered a severe leg injury after a deer jumped out in front of...
Motorcyclist suffers severe leg injury after crash avoiding deer
Families in an Iowa town were told to give up their pit bulls by local authorities.
10 families in Iowa town told to give up dogs by authorities

Latest News

Rochester FC announcement
Rochester FC to expand men’s and women’s teams to top pre-professional soccer league
Hy-Vee's house call: Business supports immunocompromised Rochester girl
Hy-Vee's house call: Business supports immunocompromised Rochester girl
Riverboat Days festival underway in Wabasha
Riverboat Days festival gets underway in Wabasha
Bishop Robert Barron
Diocese of Winona-Rochester installs new bishop