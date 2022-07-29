Whitewater River Fest returns to Elba

ELBA, Minn. (KTTC) – Whitewater River Fest is returning to Elba for it’s 4th annual celebration.

It is Saturday, July 30, with activities for the whole family happening all day.

Activities include a softball tournament, volleyball tournament, tractor show, bean bag tournament, hammerschlagen, live music, kids activities, and more.

The full Whitewater River Fest schedule can be seen below:

