Rochester FC to expand men’s and women’s teams to top pre-professional soccer league

Rochester FC announcement
Rochester FC announcement(KTTC)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Football Club is soon to be the highest-level soccer team in Rochester and Southern Minnesota.

The Rochester based soccer club is expanding its men’s and women’s teams to a top pre-professional soccer league in 2023.

The Club held a conference Friday afternoon at the Mayo Civic Center to make the announcement and share some other exciting things happening.

During the conference, the Rochester FC General Manager said this new expansion will give players the opportunity to play at the highest level possible.

Rochester FC also upgraded its logo and rebranded it to make the loon sit in the center of logo, and added a yellow star to represent the Bosnian background of the owners.

You can watch the full conference below:

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
39-year-old man killed in Wabasha County motorcycle crash
Fake Gold Chain
Rochester jewelry business warns of street scammers
Officials say Michelle Karch, 40, has been charged with the death of two dogs at her home.
Woman facing animal torture charges after dogs found dead in her garage, authorities say
A 52-year-old Rochester man suffered a severe leg injury after a deer jumped out in front of...
Motorcyclist suffers severe leg injury after crash avoiding deer
Families in an Iowa town were told to give up their pit bulls by local authorities.
10 families in Iowa town told to give up dogs by authorities

Latest News

Whitewater River Fest 2021
Whitewater River Fest returns to Elba
Hy-Vee's house call: Business supports immunocompromised Rochester girl
Hy-Vee's house call: Business supports immunocompromised Rochester girl
Riverboat Days festival underway in Wabasha
Riverboat Days festival gets underway in Wabasha
Bishop Robert Barron
Diocese of Winona-Rochester installs new bishop