Rochester FC to expand men’s and women’s teams to top pre-professional soccer league

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Football Club is soon to be the highest-level soccer team in Rochester and Southern Minnesota.

The Rochester based soccer club is expanding its men’s and women’s teams to a top pre-professional soccer league in 2023.

The Club held a conference Friday afternoon at the Mayo Civic Center to make the announcement and share some other exciting things happening.

During the conference, the Rochester FC General Manager said this new expansion will give players the opportunity to play at the highest level possible.

Rochester FC also upgraded its logo and rebranded it to make the loon sit in the center of logo, and added a yellow star to represent the Bosnian background of the owners.

You can watch the full conference below:

