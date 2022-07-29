Rochester Community Initiative hosts infant supplies drive; distribution event on July 31

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Community Initiative (RCI) is hosting a “New Parent Drive.”

“Anything from strollers, to car seats, to clothing and then a huge emphasis on formula and diapers,” said Kianna Young, an RCI member.

RCI is hoping the community will donate those items as well as baby clothes/ accessories, pacifiers, bottles, blankets, change pads, and sanitary items.

“I’ve seen posts of people looking for baby formula all the time,” Young said. “With COVID still going on the pandemic has impacted a lot of families and helping them out with these new supplies is a great way to support them and welcome them.”

The community can drop off the items at the following locations:

Workshop Food Hall

Sargents / Cafe Aqui

Dunn Bros

Terraloco

Cafe Steam

“It’s a great way to be a part of our community. Especially for new parents,” Kari Friederichs, Workshop Food Hall & Bar owner. “I had kids young and there weren’t programs like this, and this is a great opportunity,” Workshop Food Hall & Bar owner Kari Friederichs said.

Community involvement is what motivates RCI.

“That makes me super happy to see that I can help somebody and that our group can help people,” Young said. “And it also is a little emotional because like there aren’t as many resources as there should be for people who are struggling here in the community.”

RCI is collecting the donations on Friday. On July 31 from 1-4 p.m. at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park RCI is having its distribution event where parents can get free supplies. People can also bring items to donate at the distribution event.

