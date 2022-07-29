Riverboat Days Festival kicks off in Wabasha Friday

WASBASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – The ninth annual Riverboat Days Festival starts Friday morning in Wabasha.

The event can be found all around the city, from Main Street, to the Fire Hall and parks.

The morning starts at 11 a.m. with a chicken feed at the Fire Hall.

Friday continues with a beer tent, a queen coronation at 6 p.m. and live music.

On Saturday, there is a Grumpy Fishing Contest, activities for children like inflatables, a magician, a water fight with Wabasha Fire Rescue, a car show and a volleyball tournament.

For the complete list of activities, click here.

