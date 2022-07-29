Principal of Texas school where shooting happened reinstated

FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden comfort principal Mandy Gutierrez as superintendent Hal Harrell stands next to them, at the memorial outside Robb Elementary School to honor the victims killed in this week's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 29, 2022. The attorney for the principal of the Texas elementary school where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers says Gutierrez has been placed on administrative leave on Monday, July 25.((AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File))
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Officials of the Texas school district where the nation’s deadliest classroom shooting in a decade happened have reinstated the principal of the school where the shooting happened.

Uvalde school district officials had suspended Robb Elementary School Principal Mandy Gutierrez with pay after a legislative report criticized her school security after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at the school on May 24.

On Wednesday, Gutierrez rebutted the criticisms point by point in a letter sent to the committee that authored the report.

On Thursday, Uvalde school Superintendent Hal Harrell sent her and her attorney a brief letter lifting the suspension and reinstating her as an administrator.

