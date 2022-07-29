Mason City Chamber of Commerce named ‘Chamber of the Year’

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Mason City Chamber of Commerce is getting national recognition.

The group was named Chamber of the Year by ACCE, the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. This is the most prestigious award offered by the group. It recognizes chambers that have “demonstrated organizational strength and made an impact on key community priorities, such as workforce attraction, infrastructure, economic prosperity, and quality of life.”

“Chambers of commerce have never been more essential to regional prosperity,” said ACCE President & CEO Sheree Anne Kelly. “This achievement reflects how hard chambers work to ensure the vibrancy of their communities and organizational success. Congratulations on the Mason City Chamber’s outstanding leadership, commitment to its community, and service as a role model for the chamber profession.”

Staff from the Mason City Chamber accepted the award during ACCE’s Annual Convention in Indianapolis. Earlier in the week, Chamber President & CEO Robin Anderson and Cargill Plant Manager and Chamber Board Member Jessica Reith interviewed before a panel of experienced chamber professionals. This interview accounted for two-thirds of the final score.

Reith appreciated the opportunity to participate in the process and tout the local chamber’s accomplishments. “Our company understands the impact a strong chamber has on the economic prosperity of a region. As someone who has worked in other communities, I can attest to the value the Mason City Chamber provides to its members,” she said.

“We’re humbled and honored by this recognition. It’s been a big year for us. First, we were awarded Five-Star Accreditation by the US Chamber of Commerce, and now we’ve been recognized by ACCE as the Chamber of the Year,” she said. “We’re certainly well-positioned to continue our work for the businesses of North Iowa. I’m so proud of our volunteers and our staff,” she continued.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.