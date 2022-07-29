Lyle Lovett, John Hiatt to perform at Mayo Civic Center

Tickets go on sale Aug. 5, the performance is Oct. 21
Lyle Lovett, John Hiatt to perform at Mayo Civic Center on Oct. 21, 2022.
Lyle Lovett, John Hiatt to perform at Mayo Civic Center on Oct. 21, 2022.
By Michael Oder
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt are coming to Rochester, Minnesota to perform together on stage at Mayo Civic Center Presentation Hall on Friday, Oct. 21.

Tickets start at $45.00 plus applicable fees. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 5 at 10:00 a.m. and are available throught Mayo Civic Center box office or at Ticketmaster.com.

A singer, composer and actor, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers.

Whether touring as a ‘Duo’ or with his ‘Acoustic Group’ or his ‘Large Band,’ Lovett’s live performances show not only the breadth of this Texas legend’s deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music.

Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lyle Lovett has evolved into one of music’s most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides the four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award, and was named Texas State Musician.

A master lyricist and satirical storyteller, John Hiatt delivers songs filled with tales of redemption, relationships and surrendering on his own terms. Hiatt’s finest album is 1987′s Bring the Family; other catalog highlights include the pop and rock of 1983′s Riding with the King, the rough-hewn blues-rock of 2008′s Same Old Man, and 2021′s Leftover Feelings. His lyrics and melodies have graced more than 20 studio albums, have been recorded by Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris, B.B. King, Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt and scores of others, and have earned him a place in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, a BMI Troubadour award, and a lifetime achievement in songwriting designation from the Americana Music Association.

