Lawmakers call for special session, as fears of recession loom

By Noah Caplan
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Lawmakers in Rochester from both parties are saying the same thing: inflation is impacting everyone.

“Minnesotans are feeling the pinch in their pockets,” said Senator Carla Nelson (R-Rochester). “What people are feeling is their dollar doesn’t buy as much.”

“People are feeling squeezed, there’s no doubt about that,” said Rep. Liz Boldon (DFL-Rochester). “There still are folks who are not making a living wage, and are working two, sometimes three jobs.”

The lawmakers we spoke with look back at the last legislative session. The state had money to spend, to the tune of more than a 9 billion dollar surplus, but many major bills never went through.

“I have to say, it’s the most disappointing thing I’ve experienced in my time in the legislature,” Nelson said.

“Everyone deserves to be able to take care of themselves and their family, and we have the resources to help people to do that,” Boldon said.

Both Representative Boldon and Senator Nelson were left calling for a special session to get these bills through, which is a decision ultimately up to the governor.

Nelson was advocating for tax relief to Minnesotans.

“If the chairs can’t come together on those unrelated spending bills, at least get the tax bill done,” Nelson said.

Boldon hoped efforts could go towards bringing down costs elsewhere.

“Things that I often hear about though are high cost of healthcare, and childcare,” Boldon said.

