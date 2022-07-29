Iowa State Patrol Trooper uses AED to save RAGBRAI cyclist

An Iowa State Patrol Trooper saved the life of a RAGBRAI rider on Thursday using an automated...
An Iowa State Patrol Trooper saved the life of a RAGBRAI rider on Thursday using an automated external defibrillator (AED).(Iowa State Patrol)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa State Patrol Trooper saved the life of a RAGBRAI rider on Thursday using an automated external defibrillator (AED).

In a Facebook post, State Patrol said Trooper Darren Flaherty grabbed his AED from his patrol car and assisted other first responders after a cyclist went into cardiac arrest near Charles City.

“All troopers in the state of Iowa carry AEDs in their patrol cars,” State Patrol said in the post. “Today, one of our troopers used his to help save a life.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
39-year-old man killed in Wabasha County motorcycle crash
Fake Gold Chain
Rochester jewelry business warns of street scammers
A 52-year-old Rochester man suffered a severe leg injury after a deer jumped out in front of...
Motorcyclist suffers severe leg injury after crash avoiding deer
Officials say Michelle Karch, 40, has been charged with the death of two dogs at her home.
Woman facing animal torture charges after dogs found dead in her garage, authorities say
Zumbrota Ford
Zumbrota car dealer reacts to semiconductor bill

Latest News

Live at the Olmsted County Fair
Olmsted County Fair LIVE
Wabasha Riverboat Days
Riverboat Days Festival kicks off in Wabasha Friday
New Parent Drive Donations
Rochester Community Initiative hosts infant supplies drive; distribution event on July 31
Lawmakers call for special session, as fears of recession loom