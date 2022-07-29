Houston Hoedown Days kicks off in Houston
HOUSTON, Minn. (KTTC) – The biggest hoedown in southeast Minnesota kicked off Friday.
Houston Hoedown Days is held annually in Houston, Minnesota and is happening July 29-31 this year. It is always the last full weekend in July.
There are plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy over the three-day celebration.
The schedule can be found below:
Friday, July 29
- 3 p.m. - Kiddie Parade “Kiddie Farmers Theme” – Maple Street (from Cross of Christ Church to City Park
- 3 p.m. - Craft/Flea Market – All Day – City Park
- 4 p.m. - Beer Barn Opens – Fest Grounds
- 4:30 p.m. - State Qualifying Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull – City Park
- 6 p.m. - Softball Tournament – McSpadden Fields & High School Field
- 6 p.m. - Bingo – City Park
- 7 p.m. - Diesel Truck & Tractor Pull – 10,500lbs-16,000lbs Farm, 9,000lbs-11,000lbs Improved Farm, Diesel Pickups, Street Semi’s – Fest Grounds
- 9 p.m. – 1am - Band – Sweet Siren – Fest Grounds
- 10 p.m. - Fireworks – Sky north of the fest grounds
Saturday, July 30
- 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. - Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast – St. Mary’s Building 202 S Sheridan St (Lions Club)
- 8 a.m. - Softball Tournament – McSpadden Fields & High School Field
- 8:30 a.m. - Ring & Run 5k run/walk – Houston Nature Center/W Grant St
- 10 a.m. - Tractor Pull – 4,500lbs-9,500lbs Farm & 5,500lbs-9,500lbs Improved Farm – Fest Grounds
- 10 a.m. - Craft/Flea Market – All Day – City Park
- 11 a.m. - Beer Barn Opens – Fest Grounds
- 11 a.m. - Cornhole Tournament – registration at 11am, bags fly at 12pm – 100 block of South Lincoln St
- 12 p.m. - Horseshoe Tournament – City Park
- 12 p.m. - Bingo – City Park
- 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. -Thompson Valley Band – Jake & Sid Olson – Fest Grounds
- 7 p.m. - NTPA Truck & Tractor Pull – Throwdown at Hoedown – Fest Grounds
- 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. -The Hillbilly Rocketship – Fest Grounds
Sunday, July 31
- 8 a.m. - Softball Tournament – McSpadden Fields & High School Field
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. - Tractor Show – Jackson St & Maple St around city park
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. - Car Show – Jackson St & Maple St around city park
- 10 a.m. - Craft/Flea Market – All Day – City Park
- 10:30 a.m. -Boy Scouts Chicken Q – City Park
- 12 p.m. - Grande Parade – Cedar St - S Grant St - W Spruce St
- 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. - Pie & Ice Cream Social – Hosted by the Looney Valley Lutheran Church – Houston Community Center Cedar St
- 1 p.m. - Horseshoe Tournament – City Park
- 1:30 p.m. - Beer Barn Opens – Fest Grounds
- 1:30 p.m. - Bingo – City Park
- 1:30 p.m. - Hoedown Horse Pull – Fest Grounds
- 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. - Music – Arnold–Bradley Band – city park
- 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. - Music – Joe Cody & Dominic Orrico – Fest Grounds
More information can be found on the Houston Hoedown Days website.
