Houston Hoedown Days kicks off in Houston

Houston Hoedown Days
Houston Hoedown Days(Houston Hoedown Days website)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Minn. (KTTC) – The biggest hoedown in southeast Minnesota kicked off Friday.

Houston Hoedown Days is held annually in Houston, Minnesota and is happening July 29-31 this year. It is always the last full weekend in July.

There are plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy over the three-day celebration.

The schedule can be found below:

Friday, July 29

  • 3 p.m. - Kiddie Parade “Kiddie Farmers Theme” – Maple Street (from Cross of Christ Church to City Park
  • 3 p.m. - Craft/Flea Market – All Day – City Park
  • 4 p.m. - Beer Barn Opens – Fest Grounds
  • 4:30 p.m. - State Qualifying Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull – City Park
  • 6 p.m. - Softball Tournament – McSpadden Fields & High School Field
  • 6 p.m. - Bingo – City Park
  • 7 p.m. - Diesel Truck & Tractor Pull – 10,500lbs-16,000lbs Farm, 9,000lbs-11,000lbs Improved Farm, Diesel Pickups, Street Semi’s – Fest Grounds
  • 9 p.m. – 1am - Band – Sweet Siren – Fest Grounds
  • 10 p.m. - Fireworks – Sky north of the fest grounds

Saturday, July 30

  • 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. - Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast – St. Mary’s Building 202 S Sheridan St (Lions Club)
  • 8 a.m. - Softball Tournament – McSpadden Fields & High School Field
  • 8:30 a.m. - Ring & Run 5k run/walk – Houston Nature Center/W Grant St
  • 10 a.m. - Tractor Pull – 4,500lbs-9,500lbs Farm & 5,500lbs-9,500lbs Improved Farm – Fest Grounds
  • 10 a.m. - Craft/Flea Market – All Day – City Park
  • 11 a.m. - Beer Barn Opens – Fest Grounds
  • 11 a.m. - Cornhole Tournament – registration at 11am, bags fly at 12pm – 100 block of South Lincoln St
  • 12 p.m. - Horseshoe Tournament – City Park
  • 12 p.m. - Bingo – City Park
  • 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. -Thompson Valley Band – Jake & Sid Olson – Fest Grounds
  • 7 p.m. - NTPA Truck & Tractor Pull – Throwdown at Hoedown – Fest Grounds
  • 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. -The Hillbilly Rocketship – Fest Grounds

Sunday, July 31

  • 8 a.m. - Softball Tournament – McSpadden Fields & High School Field
  • 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. - Tractor Show – Jackson St & Maple St around city park
  • 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. - Car Show – Jackson St & Maple St around city park
  • 10 a.m. - Craft/Flea Market – All Day – City Park
  • 10:30 a.m. -Boy Scouts Chicken Q – City Park
  • 12 p.m. - Grande Parade – Cedar St - S Grant St - W Spruce St
  • 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. - Pie & Ice Cream Social – Hosted by the Looney Valley Lutheran Church – Houston Community Center Cedar St
  • 1 p.m. - Horseshoe Tournament – City Park
  • 1:30 p.m. - Beer Barn Opens – Fest Grounds
  • 1:30 p.m. - Bingo – City Park
  • 1:30 p.m. - Hoedown Horse Pull – Fest Grounds
  • 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. - Music – Arnold–Bradley Band – city park
  • 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. - Music – Joe Cody & Dominic Orrico – Fest Grounds

More information can be found on the Houston Hoedown Days website.

