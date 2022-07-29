Gorgeous weather today; a slow warming trend starts this weekend

High temps will be in the 70s today; 80s become the rule over the weekend
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our spell of incredibly mild and generally pleasant weather continues today with a healthy dose of weather perfection headed our way. High pressure to our north is providing us with abundant sunshine while it pumps in some dry, crisp Canadian air, so tranquil, comfortable weather today with high temperatures in the mid and upper 70s. Winds will be a bit lighter than those we experienced on Thursday, mainly around five to 15 miles per hour.

We'll have sunshine and highs in the mid 70s this afternoon.
We'll have sunny skies today with temps warming to the mid and upper 70s this afternoon.
We’ll have clear skies tonight with another opportunity for a windows-open type night and a chance to give the A/C a break. Low temperatures will be in the mid-50s with light southwest winds.

We'll have high temps in the 70s today and low overnight in the 50s. Evening temps will be in...
Dew point temps will climb in the upcoming week as heat and humidity build northward into the...
Warmer air will begin to work its way into the region this weekend on the backside of that area of high pressure. Expect sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 80s and a light southwest breeze Saturday. There will be a slightly gustier south breeze on Sunday with a mainly sunny sky and temperatures will approach the mid-80s in the afternoon. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the late evening and during the overnight hours.

The next chance for rain will be next Wednesday evening ahead of an approaching cold front. Warmer, more humid air will slowly build in the days leading up to the arrival of that front. Expect high temperatures in the low 80s Monday with mid-80s Tuesday and then low 90s by Wednesday afternoon. Heat indices on Wednesday may reach triple digits in a few spots around the area.

The next rounds of rain will be late Sunday and Wednesday. High temps will warm to the mid and...
We’ll have abundant sunshine with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s from Thursday through the following weekend.

We'll have high temps in the low 80s this weekend and then mid to upper 80s for most of next...
